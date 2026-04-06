Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem thrives in technoparks, says minister

ISTANBUL

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlighted the country’s growing innovation landscape, noting that more than 12,800 startups are currently engaged in research, development and innovation activities across 114 technoparks nationwide.

Speaking at an event at Istanbul Technopark, Kacır emphasized that Türkiye is not only an industrial nation but also a technology-driven one. “The private sector has become the locomotive of Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem, and we are now seeing the results across every field,” he said.

Reflecting on the progress made over the past two decades, Kacır pointed out that 23 years ago, Türkiye had only two technoparks with just 56 companies conducting R&D activities.

Today, the ecosystem has expanded dramatically, enabling a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, he noted.

“Türkiye has become a country where success stories are written not only by those born with a silver spoon but also by those who dream, research, develop, innovate and invent,” Kacır remarked.

He credited technoparks, R&D and design centers for making this transformation possible, adding, “It was achieved by bringing together the knowledge in universities with technology entrepreneurship.”