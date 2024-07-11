Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

ANKARA
Türkiye's industrial production was down slightly in May, 0.1 percent year-on-year, after falling 0.7 percent annually in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

Among sub-sectors, the mining and quarrying index rose 2.2 percent in May and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index climbed 0.9 percent.

The manufacturing index fell 0.4 percent, according to TÜİK.

The Turkish manufacturing PMI was at 47.9 in June, down from 48.4 in May and below the 50 no-change mark for the third consecutive month, a joint survey by S&P Global and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) showed earlier this month.

Durable consumer goods output rose 1.5 percent from May last year, while non-durable consumer goods production declined 0.4 percent, TÜİK said.

Capital goods output plunged 3.3 percent year-on-year.

While low-tech industrial production dropped 0.6 percent on a yearly basis, medium-low industrial production was up 0.8 percent and medium-high industrial production rose 2.8 percent, while high-tech production narrowed by 18 percent.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the index was up 1.7 percent in May after the country’s industrial production fell 5 percent month-on-month in April.

The manufacturing index rose 2.1 percent on a monthly basis, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index climbed 1 percent and the mining and quarrying index lost 3.9 percent.

