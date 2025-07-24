Türkiye’s iconic Van cats find homes through conservation project

Türkiye’s iconic Van cats find homes through conservation project

VAN
Türkiye’s iconic Van cats find homes through conservation project

Approximately 750 families across Türkiye have adopted the country's iconic Van cats over the past five years, as part of a conservation project run by a sanctuary in the eastern city.

Known for their silky white fur, affectionate nature, and distinctive eyes — one blue and one amber — Van cats are considered a cultural treasure.

Efforts to preserve the breed and maintain its original traits have been ongoing for years at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of the city’s Yüzüncü Yıl University.

Under a project titled “A Van Cat for Every Home,” the center breeds new litters each year using selected cats and places the kittens with families who meet specific criteria.

So far this year, 75 kittens were born in the first round of breeding and about 50 are expected to be rehomed with approved adopters.

Before being handed over to their new families, each kitten is vaccinated and issued an international health certificate.

A small adoption fee is required, which the center says helps ensure the seriousness of applicants rather than serving as a commercial transaction.

“We are currently rehoming the first group of kittens born this year,” said Professor Dr. Abdullah Kaya, the center’s director. “We’re looking for calm and caring households where the cats will be appreciated and properly cared for.”

Kaya explained that interested families must go through a screening process. While applicants can visit the center in person, those living in other cities can receive a cat through a representative or have it delivered via air travel with the help of the center’s staff.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Road crash kills district mayor in central city

Road crash kills district mayor in central city
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament
CHP leader says govt change can end Türkiyes woes

CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul
Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash

Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash
Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat

Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿