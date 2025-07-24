Türkiye’s iconic Van cats find homes through conservation project

VAN

Approximately 750 families across Türkiye have adopted the country's iconic Van cats over the past five years, as part of a conservation project run by a sanctuary in the eastern city.

Known for their silky white fur, affectionate nature, and distinctive eyes — one blue and one amber — Van cats are considered a cultural treasure.

Efforts to preserve the breed and maintain its original traits have been ongoing for years at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of the city’s Yüzüncü Yıl University.

Under a project titled “A Van Cat for Every Home,” the center breeds new litters each year using selected cats and places the kittens with families who meet specific criteria.

So far this year, 75 kittens were born in the first round of breeding and about 50 are expected to be rehomed with approved adopters.

Before being handed over to their new families, each kitten is vaccinated and issued an international health certificate.

A small adoption fee is required, which the center says helps ensure the seriousness of applicants rather than serving as a commercial transaction.

“We are currently rehoming the first group of kittens born this year,” said Professor Dr. Abdullah Kaya, the center’s director. “We’re looking for calm and caring households where the cats will be appreciated and properly cared for.”

Kaya explained that interested families must go through a screening process. While applicants can visit the center in person, those living in other cities can receive a cat through a representative or have it delivered via air travel with the help of the center’s staff.