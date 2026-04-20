Türkiye’s health tourism faces rival campaigns amid global rise

Özge Esen-ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s rapid ascent in health tourism has unsettled its competitors, prompting campaigns in countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany that portray Turkish healthcare as “cheap but risky.”

Industry representatives say these efforts have led to patient losses, particularly among first-time visitors, while reinforcing negative perceptions in target markets. In response, Turkish providers have launched counter-initiatives to highlight the country’s reputation as a safe and high-quality destination.

Official figures show that in 2025, 1.39 million foreign patients travelled to Türkiye for medical services, generating revenues of $3.02 billion. This marked a slight decline from 2024, when 1.5 million patients brought in more than $3 billion. Sector leaders attribute the 7 percent drop to the impact of “perception campaigns,” but remain optimistic, setting a target of 2.5 million health tourists and $10 billion in revenue for 2026.

Europe remains the largest source of patients, followed by the United States, the Middle East and Gulf countries. Hair transplantation, medical aesthetics, plastic surgery and general surgery are among the most sought-after treatments. While a regular tourist spends around $800 in Türkiye, the average health tourist spends between $3,000 and $4,000.

Industry representatives note that in the U.K., Germany and France, negative advertising has intensified, with some campaigns warning “Do not have a hair transplant in Türkiye, you could die.” Claims of inadequate clinic inspections are also being circulated. According to sector insiders, these messages are deliberately disseminated to disrupt patient flows, with losses of between 15 and 30 percent reported, mostly among newcomers.

To counter this, Turkish health tourism operators have accelerated communication efforts. Legal action has been initiated against misleading content, while social media campaigns showcase Türkiye’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and service quality. Promotional activities have been expanded in target markets, and pre-diagnosis centres have been opened abroad to explain Türkiye’s medical and tourism capabilities.

Şehnaz Atak Askeroğlu, Chair of TÜRSAB’s Health Tourism Specialisation Department, stressed that the negative reports do not reflect reality. “Türkiye receives a very serious patient flow. Rival countries want to keep patients within their own systems, but they cannot provide the same speed and cost efficiency. For example, in the U.K. even the simplest treatment requires a wait of three to four months, whereas in Türkiye, patients receive high-standard care quickly and at lower cost,” she said.

Askeroğlu added that accredited clinics with strong references are less affected by the campaigns, as the sector continues to emphasise Türkiye’s position as a safe destination.