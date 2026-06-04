Türkiye closely follows Greek, Greek Cypriot armament: Defense Ministry

Türkiye closely follows Greek, Greek Cypriot armament: Defense Ministry

ANKARA  
Türkiye closely follows Greek, Greek Cypriot armament: Defense Ministry

 

Türkiye is closely following the armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus in the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry sources have said, reiterating Ankara’s resolve in protecting the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Sources from the defense ministry responded to a question about the recently intensified armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus in collaboration with Israel and some other Western nations at a weekly press briefing on June 4 in İzmir.

They said that the relevant Turkish institutions are closely following military activities in the region and the armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus, reiterating that Ankara is committed to protecting its rights and interests in the region, although its priority is to maintain peace, stability, and good neighborly ties.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces are taking all essential safeguards for the security of our country and the KKTC [Turkish Cyprus]. What is needed in our region is not an arms race and armament, but reinforcement of cooperation and dialogue based on international law,” the sources said.

They also said the Greek campaign of armament should be a concern of the Greek people.

Greece and Greek Cyprus have recently intensified their military ties with a number of countries, including Israel, which is supplying advanced weapons as well as air defense systems to both countries.

Measures to be taken for NATO summit

Sources also answered a question on the upcoming NATO Summit to be held in Ankara. On a question about the security measures, they said, “All essential measures for the safety of the NATO Summit are being taken in coordination with our own relevant institutions and NATO officials.”

The summit will bring the leaders of 32 allies, including United States President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, together to discuss military and security developments in the region and in the world.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

    Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

    Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

  3. Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

    Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

  4. Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

    Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

  5. Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit

    Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit
Recommended
Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit

Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit
FM: Türkiye welcomes progress in US-Iran peace talks

FM: Türkiye welcomes progress in US-Iran peace talks
Fidan says Israel turning region into battlefield

Fidan says Israel turning region into battlefield
Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Iran-US talks

Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Iran-US talks
Türkiye backs Syrias chemical weapons cleanup efforts

Türkiye backs Syria's chemical weapons cleanup efforts
Türkiye condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in occupied West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in occupied West Bank
Erdoğan hosts Niger’s president in Ankara

Erdoğan hosts Niger’s president in Ankara
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 185 prisoners of war on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s monthly inflation slowed in May, while the annual rate edged up slightly, official data showed.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
﻿