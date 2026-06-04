Türkiye closely follows Greek, Greek Cypriot armament: Defense Ministry

ANKARA

Türkiye is closely following the armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus in the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry sources have said, reiterating Ankara’s resolve in protecting the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Sources from the defense ministry responded to a question about the recently intensified armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus in collaboration with Israel and some other Western nations at a weekly press briefing on June 4 in İzmir.

They said that the relevant Turkish institutions are closely following military activities in the region and the armament campaign by Greece and Greek Cyprus, reiterating that Ankara is committed to protecting its rights and interests in the region, although its priority is to maintain peace, stability, and good neighborly ties.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces are taking all essential safeguards for the security of our country and the KKTC [Turkish Cyprus]. What is needed in our region is not an arms race and armament, but reinforcement of cooperation and dialogue based on international law,” the sources said.

They also said the Greek campaign of armament should be a concern of the Greek people.

Greece and Greek Cyprus have recently intensified their military ties with a number of countries, including Israel, which is supplying advanced weapons as well as air defense systems to both countries.

Measures to be taken for NATO summit

Sources also answered a question on the upcoming NATO Summit to be held in Ankara. On a question about the security measures, they said, “All essential measures for the safety of the NATO Summit are being taken in coordination with our own relevant institutions and NATO officials.”

The summit will bring the leaders of 32 allies, including United States President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, together to discuss military and security developments in the region and in the world.