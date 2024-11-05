‘Türkiye’s forests produce 44 mln tons of oxygen annually’

SAMSUN
Forests in Türkiye produce approximately 44 million tons of oxygen annually, meeting each person's average yearly need of 740 kilograms, Amasya regional forest director has said, urging everyone to protect the country's wildwoods.

“Such figures indicate that mankind has benefited from forests in around 6,000 distinct ways,” Ferdi Özer pointed out.

Özer highlighted that forests not only provide vital oxygen but also play a significant role in carbon generation, emphasizing their rich contributions to environmental health.

“Forests are the greatest natural carbon sinks. In Türkiye, forests store over 1.9 billion tons of carbon.”

However, prolonged drought and lack of precipitation trigger forest fires both on a national and global scale, he warned.

Özer pointed out that this largely results from the severe impacts of climate change and global warming, stressing that it is the responsibility of each individual to address these interconnected challenges to ensure a safe future.

As part of the nationwide efforts in this regard, the country’s General Directorate of Forestry carries out an initiative that seeks to expand forests throughout the nation, raise awareness of environmental issues and offer habitat for a variety of living creatures.

This year, the Black Sea city of Samsun saw the planting of the project's first seedlings, with 10,000 saplings having been planted in a 7-hectare area in the İlkadım district.

The project aims to plant approximately 2.2 million saplings across Türkiye, with the goals of boosting vegetation and biodiversity, increasing carbon sequestration and contributing to the fight against climate change.

