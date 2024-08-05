Türkiye’s first IVF foal ‘Balat’ meets public for first time

ISTANBUL

Turkish scientists have reached a groundbreaking milestone in equine reproduction with the birth of the country's first in vitro foal named Balat, who was introduced to the public for the first time.

The achievement was a result of a project led by Mehmet Can Gündüz from Balıkesir University, which involved transferring embryos from high-yielding Friesian and Painthorse breeds to surrogate mares.

The project team successfully transferred an embryo to an American Painthorse mare named Ezo, who carried Balat for 11 months before giving birth two and a half months ago.

”Under normal conditions, the gestation period of horses lasts 11 months, and they can have have one offspring a year. With this method, we can obtain a large number of foals from a single mare,” Gündüz said.

Conducted in a laboratory environment in the Arnavutköy district of Istanbul, the process involved collecting embryos from donor mares, freezing them, and later transferring them to surrogate mares.

“We select donor mares based on certain criteria, identify suitable surrogates, and ensure a healthy pregnancy and breastfeeding period,” Gündüz detailed.

Ezo, the surrogate mother, was chosen for her resemblance to Balat’s genetic mother, Angora.

“Ezo’s story is remarkable. She was once a sports horse but was retired due to a leg injury 15 years ago. After successful treatment, she has become an essential part of our breeding program,” said İbrahim Kurban, who is also one of the scientists who worked on the project.

The team believes this technique can revolutionize horse breeding.

“With this study, we aim to improve breeding by using the embryos from high-value mares. Ezo’s case proves that even horses with previous injuries can significantly contribute to breeding programs,” Gündüz added.