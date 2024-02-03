Türkiye’s first astronaut set to return to Earth

Türkiye’s first astronaut set to return to Earth

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s first astronaut set to return to Earth

Turkish first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı's space mission has approached its end as he and the three other astronauts from the Ax-3 team will begin their journey back to Earth with the Dragon capsule on Feb. 3.

A farewell ceremony for the Ax-3 team was held on Feb. 2 at 5:50 p.m. Turkish time. The ceremony was broadcast live on Axiom Space's social media accounts. Gezeravcı and the team are expected to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. Turkish time. The journey back to Earth will take 12 hours.

The planned landing is expected to take place at one of seven potential landing sites in the Atlantic Ocean east of the U.S. state of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico to the west, on a water or sand surface. Technical details such as weather, wind, atmospheric pressure, and fuel conditions when the capsule ascends below the atmosphere will determine the optimal location to land. Gravitational force and the fuel will exert resistance against each other, allowing the capsule to reach Earth at a certain speed.

Astronauts who spend their days in space without gravity may initially have a difficult time adapting to the conditions of Earth. Therefore, they may experience partial loss of consciousness and inability to walk when they first land.

Following the landing, Gezeravcı will first go to a NASA center where he will be kept under observation for health checks before returning to Türkiye in around a week. Upon his eagerly awaited return, Gezeravcı will visit schools and universities to share the findings of the experiments he performed in space with academicians and students.

Gezeravcı conducted 13 experiments in space during his two-week mission aboard the ISS.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from Thrones creators

Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

    Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

  2. Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

    Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

  3. Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

  4. Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

    Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

  5. Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night

    Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night
Recommended
Mid-term break boosts interest in Eastern Express

Mid-term break boosts interest in Eastern Express
Feb 6 quake death toll updated to 53,000 ahead of 1st anniversary

Feb 6 quake death toll updated to 53,000 ahead of 1st anniversary
Hazelnut producers worry over lack of snowfall

Hazelnut producers worry over lack of snowfall
Microplastics found in mussels in Bosphorus Strait: Study

Microplastics found in mussels in Bosphorus Strait: Study
Kurtulmuş says parliament should address constitutional conflicts

Kurtulmuş says parliament should address 'constitutional conflicts'
Erdoğan, Kristersson discuss anti-terror mechanisms, bilateral ties

Erdoğan, Kristersson discuss anti-terror mechanisms, bilateral ties

WORLD Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿