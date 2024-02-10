Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, on Feb. 9 returned Earth after successfully concluding his 18-day mission on the International Space Station.

The Space X Dragon capsule, carrying Gezeravcı and three other accompanying astronauts, carried out a splashdown off Daytona, Florida.

The astronauts are anticipated to be taken on board from the capsule's landing point and undergo initial examinations on the ship.

Subsequently, at NASA's center in Houston, a comprehensive health screening will be conducted for Gezeravcı, who will then undergo a period of quarantine.

The crew was originally scheduled to come home on Feb. 3, but SpaceX announced that the crew of four would spend additional days in space due to poor weather conditions this week in the recovery zone off Florida.

Upon his eagerly awaited return, Gezeravcı will visit schools and universities to share the findings of the experiments he performed in space with academicians and students.

Gezeravcı conducted 13 experiments in space during his two-week mission aboard the ISS.

A pilot in the Turkish Air Force for 15 years, Gezeravcı completed his undergraduate degree in electronic engineering at the Air Force Academy. After completing his master's degree at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Base, Gezeravcı piloted many aircraft, including the F-16, and worked as a captain pilot at Turkish Airlines for seven years.

"I didn't dream about space. The sky was my limit," Gezeravcı said, adding that only after seeing the news about the call for applications for Türkiye's first manned space project, he thought that he could undertake the task and decided to apply.

returns ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

    Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

  2. Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

    Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

  3. Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

    Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

  4. Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

    Türkiye’s first astronaut returns to Earth

  5. DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

    DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul
Recommended
Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data
Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert
DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy
Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal
Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
WORLD Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿