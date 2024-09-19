Türkiye’s external assets reach $348.8 billion in July

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $348.8 billion as of July, indicating an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the end of 2023.

Liabilities against non-residents rose 8.9 percent in the same period to $706.5 billion, according to data from the Central Bank on Sept. 19.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $357.7 billion at the end of July 2024, compared to minus $316.2 billion at the end of 2023.

Portfolio investment increased by 29.1 percent and recorded $123.8 billion compared to the end of 2023.

Non-residents’ equity holdings stood at $39.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 33.6 percent over the same period.

Non-residents’ holdings of government domestic debt securities recorded $13.2 billion, with an increase of 399.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's short-term debt stock was at $176.1 billion at the end of July, unchanging from the end of 2023, the Central Bank said.

The currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock is composed of 47.3 percent U.S. dollars, 21.5 percent euro, 14.8 percent Turkish Lira and 16.4 percent other currencies.

From the borrower's side, the public sector accounted for 23.7 percent, the Central Bank accounted for 16.6 percent and the private sector accounted for 59.7 percent of total stock.