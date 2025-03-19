Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

ANKARA

Türkiye’s overseas assets climbed 3.1 percent to $378.4 billion in January 2025, while liabilities edged up 0.8 percent to $665.1 billion, the Central Bank reported.

The gap — known as net international investment position (IIP) — narrowed by $6.1 billion, landing at minus $286.6 billion.

Breaking it down, reserve assets jumped 7 percent to $166 billion, direct investments rose 1.3 percent to $72.1 billion and other investments dipped 0.2 percent to $136.4 billion. Within that, banks’ foreign currency cash and deposits fell 5.2 percent to $37.4 billion.

On the liabilities side, the Central Bank’s deposit obligations dropped 9.3 percent to $31.5 billion.

Direct investments slipped 0.9 percent to $180.1 billion — hit by currency swings and stock market losses despite a BIST 100 uptick.

Portfolio investments grew 3 percent to $128.1 billion and other investments ticked up 0.9 percent to $356.9 billion.