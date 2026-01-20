Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion, liabilities at $713 billion

As of the end of November 2025, Türkiye’s external assets remained unchanged at $399.2 billion compared to the end of the previous month, while liabilities decreased by 1.6 percent to $713.2 billion, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.

Türkiye’s net International Investment Position (IIP) posted minus $313.9 billion at the end of November 2025. The IIP was minus $325.5 billion in the previous month.

The net IIP is the difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities.

As regards to sub-items under assets, direct investment recorded $74.1 billion, indicating an increase of 0.9 percent and other investment recorded $137.1 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.1 percent, the Central Bank said.

FX deposits of resident banks held abroad recorded $41 billion, reflecting an increase of 0.4 percent.

Among the sub-items under liabilities direct investment item posted $197.8 billion by the end of November, indicating a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to October 2025, as a result of the increase in the foreign exchange rates and the decrease in the BIST 100 index value.

Portfolio investment increased by 0.3 percent to $131.3 billion, while other investment remained unchanged at $384 billion.

 

 

 

 

 

