Türkiye's external assets at $362.9 billion in June

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.9 billion as of the end of June, down 0.5 percent from the end of last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Aug. 19.

The country's liabilities against non-residents were at $692.3 billion, up 1 percent from the same period last year, the bank said.

Türkiye’s net international investment position (NIIP) — assets minus liabilities — was at minus $329.4 billion, up 2.8 percent.

Reserve asset items were at $149.9 billion, down 4.2 percent compared to the previous year.

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were at $69.8 billion, rising 3.4 percent, while other investments totaled $138.8 billion, up 1.7 percent.

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $204.4 billion by the end of January, falling 0.9 percent, as a result of the increase in the foreign exchange rates and despite the increase in the BIST 100 index value, the bank said.

Portfolio investments dropped 2.9 percent to $116.7 billion, while other investments rose 3.4 percent to $371.2 billion.

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
