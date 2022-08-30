Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

ANKARA

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry, Türkiye’s exports in July were $18.5 billion with a 13.4 percent increase and imports were $29.2 billion with a 41.4 percent increase compared to July 2021.

In January-July 2022 period, exports were $144.3 billion with a 19.1 percent increase and imports were $206.5 billion with a 40.7 percent increase compared to the same period of last year, TÜİK announced yesterday.

Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $16.8 billion with a 7.4 percent increase in July 2022.

Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $19.8 billion with a 19.3 percent increase.

Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $2.9 billion.

In July 2022, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.2 percent, 2.5 percent, 2.9 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

In July, the main partner country for exports was Germany with $1.5 billion. The country was followed by the United States with $1.3 billion, the United Kingdom with $1.1 billion, Iraq with $1 billion and Italy with $850 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total monthly exports was 30.6 percent.

The top country for Türkiye’s imports was Russia last month with $4.4 billion. The country was followed by China with $3.8 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion, Switzerland with $1.4 billion and the U.S.A with $1.38 billion. The ratio of first five countries in total imports was 43.7 percent.