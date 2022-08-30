Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

  • August 30 2022 07:00:00

Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

ANKARA
Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

According to the provisional data, produced with the cooperation of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry, Türkiye’s exports in July were $18.5 billion with a 13.4 percent increase and imports were $29.2 billion with a 41.4 percent increase compared to July 2021.

In January-July 2022 period, exports were $144.3 billion with a 19.1 percent increase and imports were $206.5 billion with a 40.7 percent increase compared to the same period of last year, TÜİK announced yesterday.

Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $16.8 billion with a 7.4 percent increase in July 2022.

Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $19.8 billion with a 19.3 percent increase.

Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $2.9 billion.

In July 2022, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.2 percent, 2.5 percent, 2.9 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

In July, the main partner country for exports was Germany with $1.5 billion. The country was followed by the United States with $1.3 billion, the United Kingdom with $1.1 billion, Iraq with $1 billion and Italy with $850 million dollars. The ratio of the first five countries in total monthly exports was 30.6 percent.

The top country for Türkiye’s imports was Russia last month with $4.4 billion. The country was followed by China with $3.8 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion, Switzerland with $1.4 billion and the U.S.A with $1.38 billion. The ratio of first five countries in total imports was 43.7 percent.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

    Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

  2. Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

    Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

  3. Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

    Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community
Recommended
‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces
EU faces ‘awful winters’ without gas cap

EU faces ‘awful winters’ without gas cap
Turkish Cargo becomes Europe’s top air cargo firm

Turkish Cargo becomes Europe’s top air cargo firm
Türkiye’s share in global exports rose fourfold: Minister

Türkiye’s share in global exports rose fourfold: Minister
China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s jobless youth left in the lurch
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback worldwide

Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback worldwide
WORLD Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, while a team of UN experts were en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was targeted by fresh shelling over the weekend.
ECONOMY ‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying “no” more often: Some American workers are embracing the concept of “quiet quitting” as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.