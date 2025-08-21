Türkiye’s exports to Syria surge over 54 percent in last 8 months

ANKARA
Turkish exports to Syria climbed 54.31 percent year-on-year in the Dec. 8 - Aug. 17 period, Türkiye's Trade Ministry has announced.

"Our country is Syria's largest trading partner," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that the ministry's work and activities continue uninterrupted to sustainably increase bilateral trade with Syria, reminding that Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Shaar and his accompanying delegation visited Türkiye on Aug. 5-6.

"Eighteen memorandums of understanding have been signed, including the memorandum of understanding establishing the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the memorandum of understanding establishing the Türkiye-Syria Business Council," it said.

The statement noted that nearly 100 Turkish companies, along with Trade Minister Omer Bolat, are scheduled to participate in the Damascus International Trade Fair, which will begin on Aug. 27 and continue until September. Türkiye will open a 1,000-square-meter Turkish pavilion.

"On this occasion, a high-level trade delegation will be organized by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, and our leading companies in the sector will also have a strong participation in the Damascus International Fair," it said.

The ministry also stressed that the import restrictions imposed by Syria on certain agricultural products and chicken meat apply to all countries and that the decision is a temporary, periodic measure.

The Syrian Land and Sea Ports Authority made a decision on July 27 to restrict imports of certain agricultural products (tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, squash, eggplants, peppers, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, watermelons, melons, figs, dried figs, garlic and eggs) and chicken for the month of August only.

