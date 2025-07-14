Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

Türkiye’s total exports rose by 4.1 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching $131.44 billion.

Of this amount, $13.29 billion was directed to neighboring countries including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Greece. This figure represents a 4.8 percent increase from the $12.68 billion recorded in the first half of 2024.

Iraq remained Türkiye’s largest export market among its neighbors, receiving nearly $5 billion worth of goods. Bulgaria followed with $2.2 billion, then Greece with $1.8 billion and Georgia with $1.7 billion.

While exports to Iran and Iraq declined, other neighboring countries saw notable increases. Syria recorded the highest growth rate at 45 percent, followed by Greece with 13.5 percent and Azerbaijan with 8.8 percent.

In terms of product categories, the highest export value was recorded in cereals, pulses, oil seeds and related products, totaling $921.96 million to Iraq.

This was followed by $551.83 million in furniture, paper and forest products, also exported to Iraq.

Jewelry exports to Syria reached $3.86 million during the January–June period, reflecting a notable rise in demand.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s road freight to Syria increased 60 percent in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, driven by improving conditions in Syria and renewed efforts to reopen transit corridors to the Gulf, the head of Türkiye’s international transport association said last week.

Şerafettin Aras, chairman of the board at the International Transporters Association (UND), stated that Türkiye made nearly 113,000 road shipments to Syria between January and May 2025, up from around 70,000 in the same period of 2024.

Neighbours,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
LATEST NEWS

  1. High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

    High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

  2. Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

    Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

  3. Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

    Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

  4. Project launched to track flamingo chicks

    Project launched to track flamingo chicks

  5. ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

    ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening
Recommended
Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May
Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce
Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk
Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿