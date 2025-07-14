Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total exports rose by 4.1 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching $131.44 billion.

Of this amount, $13.29 billion was directed to neighboring countries including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Greece. This figure represents a 4.8 percent increase from the $12.68 billion recorded in the first half of 2024.

Iraq remained Türkiye’s largest export market among its neighbors, receiving nearly $5 billion worth of goods. Bulgaria followed with $2.2 billion, then Greece with $1.8 billion and Georgia with $1.7 billion.

While exports to Iran and Iraq declined, other neighboring countries saw notable increases. Syria recorded the highest growth rate at 45 percent, followed by Greece with 13.5 percent and Azerbaijan with 8.8 percent.

In terms of product categories, the highest export value was recorded in cereals, pulses, oil seeds and related products, totaling $921.96 million to Iraq.

This was followed by $551.83 million in furniture, paper and forest products, also exported to Iraq.

Jewelry exports to Syria reached $3.86 million during the January–June period, reflecting a notable rise in demand.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s road freight to Syria increased 60 percent in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, driven by improving conditions in Syria and renewed efforts to reopen transit corridors to the Gulf, the head of Türkiye’s international transport association said last week.

Şerafettin Aras, chairman of the board at the International Transporters Association (UND), stated that Türkiye made nearly 113,000 road shipments to Syria between January and May 2025, up from around 70,000 in the same period of 2024.