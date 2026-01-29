Türkiye’s exports to Far East near $8 billion, up 2.7 percent

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports to Far Eastern countries approached $8 billion last year, marking a 2.7 percent increase compared to the previous year.

According to data released by the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), China stood out as the primary export market, receiving $3.01 billion worth of goods. Pakistan ranked second with $798.3 million, followed by South Korea at $686.4 million, Japan at $649.8 million and Malaysia at $538.9 million.

Other notable markets included Vietnam at $424.7 million, Indonesia at $421.9 million and Bangladesh at $409.6 million. Shipments to Thailand totaled $257.1 million, Singapore $250.8 million, Taiwan $179 million, the Philippines $150.2 million and Mongolia $95.5 million.

Smaller volumes were recorded in Sri Lanka at $71.5 million, Cambodia at $25.8 million, Myanmar at $7.5 million, Laos at $5.6 million, Brunei at $2 million and East Timor at $97,900. No exports were made to North Korea during the period.

Sectoral data revealed that mining led Türkiye’s exports to China, totaling $1.64 billion. Textile and raw materials dominated shipments to Pakistan at $164.4 million, while South Korea imported $143.2 million worth of mining products. Malaysia’s imports were driven by jewelry at $131.4 million, while Japan stood out with $115.9 million in seafood and animal products.