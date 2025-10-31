Türkiye's exports climb 2.8 percent year-on-year in September

ISTANBUL
Turkish exports surged 2.8 percent year-on-year to $22.5 billion in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data released on Oct. 31.

Imports also rose 8.7 percent to $29.4 billion in September, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.9 billion, up 33.8 percent year-on-year.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $1.2 billion in September, the data showed.

The ratios of the manufacturing industries' products sector, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector and the mining and quarrying sector in total exports were 94.5 percent, 3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

In September, high-tech accounted for 3.1 percent of manufacturing, while medium-high tech represented 40.3 percent.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany at $1.9 billion, followed by the United Kingdom at $1.38 billion and the United States at $1.35 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $4.2 billion, followed by Russia with $3.24 billion and Germany with $2.36 billion.

In January-September, the country's exports totaled $192.6 billion, up 4.1 percent, and imports were at $252.6 billion, up 5.9 percent.

The foreign trade deficit in the nine months was $67 billion, rising 11.8 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

