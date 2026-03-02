Şimşek: Economy resilient, ‘all steps’ ready if needed amid regional tensions

Şimşek: Economy resilient, ‘all steps’ ready if needed amid regional tensions

ANKARA
Şimşek: Economy resilient, ‘all steps’ ready if needed amid regional tensions

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye is closely monitoring fast-moving geopolitical developments in the Middle East and assessing their potential impact on the economy, stressing that the country has strong fundamentals and can withstand shocks.

In a social media post, Şimşek said the economy had already demonstrated resilience during domestic and external developments over the past year. He added that authorities would take “all necessary steps” if needed to ensure markets continue to function smoothly.

Şimşek also urged the public not to rely on “speculative” reports circulating online.

Separately, the Disinformation Combat Center (DMM), part of the Presidency’s Communications Directorate, denied claims spread on social media that Borsa Istanbul — Türkiye’s main stock exchange — was considering suspending trading on Monday or had taken a decision to do so.

“There is no decision taken or under consideration by the authorized institutions,” the DMM said, calling the posts a “manipulation attempt” aimed at creating panic and distrust in markets, and adding that legal proceedings had been initiated over the claims.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister
Türkiye makes strong showing at Mobile World Congress

Türkiye makes strong showing at Mobile World Congress
Tech Visa brings 22 startups to country: Ministry report

Tech Visa brings 22 startups to country: Ministry report
Annual inflation rises slighly to 31.5 pct in February

Annual inflation rises slighly to 31.5 pct in February
Somalilands Israel deal could put Berbera port at risk

Somaliland's Israel deal could put Berbera port at risk
OpenAI says to amend Pentagon deal to ensure surveillance safeguards

OpenAI says to 'amend' Pentagon deal to ensure surveillance safeguards
Police raid homes seeking banknotes after Bolivian plane crash

Police raid homes seeking banknotes after Bolivian plane crash
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿