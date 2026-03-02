Şimşek: Economy resilient, ‘all steps’ ready if needed amid regional tensions

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye is closely monitoring fast-moving geopolitical developments in the Middle East and assessing their potential impact on the economy, stressing that the country has strong fundamentals and can withstand shocks.

In a social media post, Şimşek said the economy had already demonstrated resilience during domestic and external developments over the past year. He added that authorities would take “all necessary steps” if needed to ensure markets continue to function smoothly.

Şimşek also urged the public not to rely on “speculative” reports circulating online.

Separately, the Disinformation Combat Center (DMM), part of the Presidency’s Communications Directorate, denied claims spread on social media that Borsa Istanbul — Türkiye’s main stock exchange — was considering suspending trading on Monday or had taken a decision to do so.

“There is no decision taken or under consideration by the authorized institutions,” the DMM said, calling the posts a “manipulation attempt” aimed at creating panic and distrust in markets, and adding that legal proceedings had been initiated over the claims.