Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

A total of 103,310 electric vehicles were sold from January to July, capturing a 44.9 percent share of the overall auto market.

Türkiye’s total car sales rose 6.68 percent year-on-year in January-July, totaling 572,198, while light commercial vehicle sales climbed 5.77 percent to 143,497 units, the data showed.

The Turkish auto market sold 266,095 gasoline cars, 153,363 hybrids, 45,678 diesel cars, and 3,752 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles.

Sales of fully electric cars reached 102,160 units over the same period.

The total number of electric vehicles sold, including extended-range models that use a gasoline engine in addition to an electric motor, was 103,310. These extended-range vehicles are classified as electric in Turkish customs tariffs.

Meanwhile, gasoline and diesel car sales fell 23.8 percent and 21.7 percent in January-July, respectively, while LPG car sales climbed 5.2 percent. Global manufacturers moved away from diesel car production, resulting in fewer diesel offerings in the market.

Fully electric car sales soared 146.9 percent on an annual basis in January-July.

Of the total car sales in the first seven months of the year, gasoline cars’ share declined from 65.1 percent to 46.5 percent with the rise of EVs in Türkiye, while diesel cars lost 10.9 percent footing to a single-digit 8 percent share.

At the same time, fully electric cars enjoyed a share of 17.9 percent versus 7.7 percent in the same period last year, while the share of hybrids in the market increased from 14.9 percent to 26.8 percent.

All types of electric vehicles — including fully electric, extended-range and hybrid — made up 44.9 percent of the Turkish auto market in January-July, accounting for a total of 256,673 units, the data showed.

Plug-in hybrids accounted for 5.2 percent of Türkiye’s car sales in the first seven months of the year, reaching 30,013 units, up 1.49 percent.

In July, the number of fully electric vehicles sold reached 17,225, accounting for 20.5 percent of the market, while hybrids totaled 21,656 units, making up 25.7 percent of the total share last month.

Local brand Togg led EV sales with its T10X model at 19,821 units, followed by Tesla at 17,026.

Tesla's Model Y topped the month with 4,706 sales, ahead of Togg T10X at 2,720.

Tesla's growing footprint in Türkiye got a boost from owners voting for new Supercharger sites. In the company's latest poll on its website, Turkish locations dominated: Six of the top 10 global spots were in Türkiye, including No. 1 in Afyonkarahisar with 1,746 votes, followed by Fethiye and Karatay.

Of the top 50, 30 were Turkish. Türkiye currently has 16 Supercharger stations.

The surge reflects Türkiye's rapid shift to EVs, ranking it among Europe's top 10 markets, with 18 percent of new cars electric in May alone, matching Germany and outpacing Spain or Italy.