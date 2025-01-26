Türkiye’s e-export network covers over 100 countries

ISTANBUL

Thanks to its geographical location and conventional trade ties, Türkiye’s e-export network reaches out to more than 100 countries, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

The share of e-exports in Türkiye's total exports was 2.7 percent or around $7 billion in volume in 2024, said Hakan Çevikoğlu, the president of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

“Our target for 2025 is to increase the volume of e-exports to over $10 billion,” he added.

Türkiye has a wide market network across the world in e-exports, reaching out to 100 countries, including China, Australia, Russia, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United States to Chile due to its geographical location, production power and trade ties, Çevikoğlu said.

Europe, which is Türkiye's largest trading partner, also has the largest share in e-exports, followed by America, the Middle East and Gulf countries, Central Asia and Turkic Republics and the Asia Pacific region, according to Çevikoğlu.

The textiles and ready-to-wear, cosmetics, food, jewelry and accessories, furniture and home decoration stand out in the country’s e-exports.

Chinese consumers mostly order healthy nutrition personal care products in their cross-border shopping, shoppers in Gulf countries buy apparel more, while American and Canadian consumers generally prefer affordable alternatives to familiar brands, he said.

“Even though, the numbers for the full year are not yet out, the size of e-commerce in Türkiye is estimated to reach 3.4 trillion liras in 2024,” Çevikoğlu also said.