Türkiye’s e-export network covers over 100 countries

Türkiye’s e-export network covers over 100 countries

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s e-export network covers over 100 countries

Thanks to its geographical location and conventional trade ties, Türkiye’s e-export network reaches out to more than 100 countries, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

The share of e-exports in Türkiye's total exports was 2.7 percent or around $7 billion in volume in 2024, said Hakan Çevikoğlu, the president of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

“Our target for 2025 is to increase the volume of e-exports to over $10 billion,” he added.

Türkiye has a wide market network across the world in e-exports, reaching out to 100 countries, including China, Australia, Russia, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United States to Chile due to its geographical location, production power and trade ties, Çevikoğlu said.

Europe, which is Türkiye's largest trading partner, also has the largest share in e-exports, followed by America, the Middle East and Gulf countries, Central Asia and Turkic Republics and the Asia Pacific region, according to Çevikoğlu.

The textiles and ready-to-wear, cosmetics, food, jewelry and accessories, furniture and home decoration stand out in the country’s e-exports.

Chinese consumers mostly order healthy nutrition personal care products in their cross-border shopping, shoppers in Gulf countries buy apparel more, while American and Canadian consumers generally prefer affordable alternatives to familiar brands, he said.

“Even though, the numbers for the full year are not yet out, the size of e-commerce in Türkiye is estimated to reach 3.4 trillion liras in 2024,” Çevikoğlu also said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

    Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

  2. FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

    FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

  3. Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

    Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

  4. Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

    Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

  5. Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue

    Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue
Recommended
Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services
Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data
Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue

Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue
Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026

Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026
Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares

Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares
Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments

Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments
Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijings economic puzzle

Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijing's economic puzzle
WORLD Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

The first report on last month’s Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board.
ECONOMY Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿