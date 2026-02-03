Türkiye’s e-commerce market expected to maintain steady growth

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s e-commerce sector has solidified its role as a strategic pillar of the digital economy, with transaction volume surpassing 5 trillion Turkish Liras ($115 billion) in 2025.

“The rapid expansion of online trade has been driven by mobile commerce becoming the dominant channel, the mainstream adoption of fast-commerce models, the spread of AI-powered personalization and improvements in logistics infrastructure,” said Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of the Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD).

He stated that these dynamics are expected to sustain a stable and balanced growth trajectory into 2026.

Çevikoğlu emphasized that the strong momentum achieved in recent years has positioned e-commerce as one of the most vital components of Türkiye’s digital economy.

In 2024, the market grew by 61.7 percent compared to the previous year, exceeding 3 trillion liras, laying a solid foundation for continued expansion in 2025, he noted.

Çevikoğlu highlighted that retail e-commerce recorded a 63.7 percent increase, while the compound annual growth rate over the past five years surpassed 85 percent. He noted that evolving consumer behavior has played a decisive role in enabling the sector to maintain high growth in 2025.

He noted that according to data from the Trade Ministry, the highest cancellation and return rates in 2024 were observed in the clothing, footwear and accessories segment.

This was followed by categories such as airlines, accommodation, sports and outdoor, electronics and household appliances, said Çevikoğlu.