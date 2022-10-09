Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

Türkiye has improved by two positions in Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life Index regarding digital wellbeing, rising from 54th to 52nd out of 117 countries.

Out of the five fundamental digital life pillars, Türkiye’s best is for e-government (39th) and the worst score is for internet quality (ranking 69th globally).

Türkiye’s e-infrastructure services come 44th, while internet affordability and e-security rank 45th and 47th, respectively.

In the face of waging inflation, fixed broadband internet has become less affordable worldwide for the second year in a row, prying the global digital divide even further. This year, Türkiye has made it into the top 60 globally, ranking 52nd in the final index and 13th in Asia.

The country has improved by two positions since last year’s edition, rising from 54th to 52nd. Türkiye’s internet quality, considering internet speed, stability, and growth, ranks 69th in the world. Regarding internet speed alone, Türkiye’s mobile internet ranks higher than fixed broadband in the global ranking, operating at 48.3 Mbps/s (50th globally), while, the fixed broadband internet comes 76th (44.5 Mbps/s). Since last year, mobile internet speed in Türkiye has improved by 16.3 percent (6.8 Mbps), and fixed broadband speed has grown by 27.3 percent (9.5 Mbps).

Türkiye’s internet affordability ranks 45th in the world. Residents can buy 1GB of mobile internet in Türkiye for as cheap as 69 seconds of work per month, 37 times less than in Egypt. Its affordability improved since the previous year, making people work 21 seconds less to afford the same mobile internet service. Since last year, broadband internet has become less affordable in Türkiye, making people work 29 minutes more to afford fixed broadband internet service.

Overall, Israel took first place in the index for the first time this year. Denmark, the winner of the last two years, moved to second place, with Germany, France and Sweden making up the top five in 2022. The Netherlands, Finland, Japan, the U.K. and South Korea ranked next making up the top 10.

The U.S. dropped to 12th place from fifth last year. Regionally, it stands out in the Americas as a country with the highest digital quality of life, while people in South Africa enjoy the highest digital life quality among African countries.

In Oceania, New Zealand takes the lead outperforming Australia in various digital areas this year.

Ethiopia, Mozambique and Cameroon had the worst showings and were the bottom three countries.

