Türkiye’s crude steel output surges 12 percent in May

Türkiye’s crude steel output surges 12 percent in May

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s crude steel output surges 12 percent in May

Türkiye produced a total of 3.2 million tons of crude steel in May, marking a robust 11.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

With 3.2 million tons of output, Türkiye was the 8th largest producer of crude steel in the world. In April, the country’s steel production rose 4.5 percent annually to 2.8 million tons.

In the first five months of 2024, Türkiye boosted its crude steel production by 19.8 percent year-on-year to 15.5 million tons.

Last year, the country produced 33.7 million tons of crude steel, which translated into a 4 percent decline from 2022.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the association was 165.1 million tons in May, a 1.5 percent increase compared to May 2023.

China, the top steelmaker in the world, produced 92.9 tons in May, up 2.7 percent year-on-year, followed by India, whose steel output rose 3.5 percent to 12.2 million tons, the association said.

Japan’s steel production fell 6.3 percent annually to 7.2 million tons, while the U.S.’s output was down 1.5 percent from May 2023 to 6.9 million tons.

Russia is estimated to have produced 6.3 Mt, down 0.9 percent and South Korea produced 5.2 million tons, down 10.9 percent, according to the association.

In the first five months of 2024, global crude steel production amounted to 793.2 million tons, marking a 0.1 percent decline from the same period of last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June
Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June

Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June
Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing

Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing
Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter
Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI

Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI
Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes

Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes
Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting

Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿