ISTANBUL
Türkiye's crude steel output down 6 percent in February

Türkiye’s crude steel output declined by 5.9 percent in January from a year ago to 2.9 million tons, according to data from the World Steel Association.

In the first two months of 2025, the country’s crude steel production dropped by 3.7 percent year-on-year.

With its output at 6.1 million tons in January-February, Türkiye ranked the seventh-largest crude steel producer in the world.

World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 144.7 million tons in February, a 3.4 percent decrease compared to the same month of 2024.

In January-February, the global steel output declined by 2.2 percent annually to 302 million tons.

The crude steel output of China, the world’s top producer, was down 1.5 percent year-on-year to 166.3 million tons during this period.

India, the second-largest producer, saw a 6.8 percent increase in its production to 26.4 million tons, while Japan’s crude steel production plunged 7.5 percent to 13.2 million tons.

The U.S. produced 12.9 million tons of steel in the first two months of 2025, down 1.3 percent, the association said. 

The steel output of Russia, ranked fifth in the list, declined 2.5 percent annually to 11.7 million tons.

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
