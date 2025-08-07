Türkiye’s critical technology exports reach $52 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s critical technology exports, including medium-high and high-tech products, reached $51.9 billion in the first six months of the year, as the country’s policies to boost investment, production, and job creation in its manufacturing industry were reflected in export figures.

The high-tech products Türkiye exported in January-June range from aerospace vehicles to weapons and ammunition, motor vehicles to medical products and computers to electrical equipment, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Turkish medium-high and high-tech exports were only $53.1 billion in 2013, and this figure rose every year from $60.1 billion in 2017 to $77.4 billion in 2021, $88.7 billion in 2022, $97.3 billion in 2023 and $101.1 billion in 2024.

High-tech exports totaled $4.4 billion in the first six months of 2025, up 5.9 percent year-on-year.

Aircraft and spacecraft products made up $1.6 billion of the total, followed by computers, electronic and optical products with $1.5 billion, and pharmaceutical, chemical and herbal products with $1.3 billion.

Türkiye’s medium-high-tech exports reached $18.7 billion in January-June, with electric equipment making up the largest portion of the total with $9 billion, followed by “machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified” with $8.8 billion, chemicals and chemical products with $8.5 billion and weapons and munitions with $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, “the manufacture of air and space vehicles and related machinery [except for ships and boats], and the manufacture of other transportation equipment” reached $464 million, and medical and dental instruments and supplies totaled $506 million, the data showed.