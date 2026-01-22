Türkiye's competition watchdog conducts inspection at Temu office

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Competition Authority has carried out an on-site inspection at the Turkish office of Temu, the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce platform known for ultra-low-priced products, amid public speculation about a possible investigation.

According to a report by Reuters, the company confirmed the inspection and said that several laptops and electronic devices were taken as part of the process.

A Temu spokesperson stated that the company is cooperating fully with Turkish authorities.

Publishing a statement, the Competition Authority stressed that the on-site inspection should not be interpreted as the launch of a formal investigation.

The statement noted that the authority routinely conducts inspections and audits within its legal mandate.

It added that details cannot be disclosed at this stage in order to protect procedural confidentiality and prevent potential rights violations.

“Updates regarding the course of the process will be shared with the public in line with our transparency principle at a later stage,” the statement said.

Temu established its local presence in Türkiye last June as part of its broader international expansion strategy.

Analysts say the inspection in Türkiye reflects a broader trend of closer oversight of Chinese technology and e-commerce companies as they expand into European and neighboring markets.

European Union authorities previously conducted inspections at the company’s European headquarters in Dublin amid concerns over alleged unfair state subsidies from China and aggressive pricing practices.

Temu is owned by PDD Holdings, one of China’s largest e-commerce groups, and offers a wide range of products, from clothing to electronics, at prices that have disrupted markets globally.

While the platform has rapidly gained users, it has also attracted regulatory attention across multiple regions.