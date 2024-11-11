Türkiye's clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

ISTANBUL
The steps Türkiye is taking in clean energy are “very good and promising,” says Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“Türkiye is one of the leading countries in Europe in this regard. Our potential is huge. I hope we can reach these goals as soon as possible,” Birol told state-run Anadolu Agency, commenting on the Renewable Energy 2035 Road Map that Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar unveiled last month.

According to the road map, Türkiye aims to increase installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035, requiring nearly $80 billion investment.

By 2035, Türkiye will quadruple its current capacity of 30,000 MW. It will launch 90,000 MW of new renewable capacity, a new transmission grid, upgraded infrastructure, an investment of around $108 billion, and a reform process.

Birol expressed concern that countries seeking to position themselves in the increasingly competitive environment due to the rapid growth of clean energy technologies will resort to trade measures.

"Therefore, I fear that 2025 will be the 'year the world trade wars will begin,'" he said.

New energy technologies are increasingly becoming a significant part of the global economy, he added.

“Countries can position themselves in two ways. The first is by increasing their own production, which could include solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles in clean energy technologies,” Birol said.

The second is by preventing cheaper goods from entering their countries through commercial rules and tariffs, the IEA chief said.

“I believe both will happen. I think this could lead to a serious trade war between countries, which could harm the global economy,” Birol said.

