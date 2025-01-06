Türkiye's airports serve over 230 million passengers in 2024

ANKARA

Türkiye's aviation sector has reached new heights, with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announcing that the country's airports served a staggering 230 million passengers in 2024.

This remarkable figure represents a 7.5 percent increase from the previous year, showing the robust growth of Türkiye's air travel industry.

In a comprehensive review of data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI), Uraloğlu revealed that domestic routes accounted for 95.3 million passengers, while international flights carried 134.7 million travelers. The minister also noted a significant uptick in cargo operations, with freight and cargo transportation climbing 11.1 percent to reach nearly 5 million tons.

December 2024 proved to be a particularly strong month for Turkish aviation. The country's airports handled 169,473 aircraft movements, including 66,642 domestic and 57,738 international flights. Passenger numbers for the month totaled 15.6 million, marking an 8.2 percent increase compared to December 2023.

Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's flagship aviation hub, continued to demonstrate its importance to the country's air travel sector. In December alone, the airport managed 42,570 flights and served over 6.2 million passengers, a 6 percent year-on-year increase. For the entire year, Istanbul Airport handled over half a million aircraft movements and welcomed nearly 80 million passengers, cementing its status as a major global transit point.

"These figures underscore the resilience and growth potential of Türkiye's aviation industry," Uraloğlu stated.

"We're not just seeing more travelers, but also a significant increase in cargo operations, which is crucial for our economy."

Uraloğlu also noted that in 2024, the number of passengers served at airports in tourism centers with high international traffic—Antalya, İzmir, and Muğla—has reached 60.8 million in total, 18.1 million for domestic flights and 42.7 million for international flights.

The minister emphasized that the growth in both passenger numbers and cargo volumes reflects Türkiye's strategic position as a bridge between continents and its increasing attractiveness as a tourist destination and business hub.