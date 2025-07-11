Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8 mln in first half of 2025

ANKARA
Türkiye's airports handled a record 108.8 million passengers in the first six months of 2025, marking a surge in both domestic and international travel, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Thursday.

Domestic routes saw 46.6 million passengers, while international flights carried 62.2 million, bringing the total to 108.8 million including direct transit passengers, Uraloğlu said in a statement.

Aircraft movements in June alone totaled 89,696 on domestic lines and 91,608 on international routes. When including overflights, that figure climbed to 223,459.

Over the January-June span, domestic aircraft traffic reached 454,841, with international at 410,226. Adding overflights, the total hit 1.1 million—a 5.7 percent rise from the same period last year.

Uraloğlu noted that this passenger volume exceeded the combined populations of several EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Ireland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Greece.

Cargo handled at airports during the period amounted to 2.3 million tons.

Istanbul Airport, a major hub, served 39.1 million passengers in the first half of the year—8.1 million domestic and 30.9 million international.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the city welcomed 22.1 million travelers, split between 9.6 million on domestic flights and 12.5 million on international ones.

Airports in key tourism spots like İzmir, Antalya, Muğla and Alanya collectively managed 23.9 million passengers. Of these, 8.5 million flew domestically, while 15.4 million arrived or departed on international routes.

 

