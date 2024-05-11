Türkiye's 1st museum devoted to motherhood opens in Ankara

ANKARA

A recently inaugurated museum honoring motherhood in the capital Ankara showcases a digital sculpture depicting the face of Zübeyde Hanım, the mother of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with remarkable realism.

Created by Iranian artist Hadi Karimi, the digital ensemble features Atatürk alongside his mother, one of the museum's highlights. The sculpture took nearly six months to complete and offers a never-before-seen glimpse into Zübeyde Hanım's appearance. More than 2,500 people visited the museum, which can be visited for a fee for nine days.

The museum, which opened on April 30, also boasts a collection of "mother and child" themed artwork from various artists, antique dolls from over 50 countries, recordings of lullabies in eight languages and historical artifacts. Visitors can even view Atatürk's baby robe and Zübeyde Hanım's prayer rug, both on loan from the Ankara Republic Museum.

“We created a separate section where we wanted to convey the relationship between Atatürk and his mother. This was the first time we were able to see Zübeyde Hanım in color and we didn't know what color her eyes were, but with this work, we saw it. With this study, we also were able to observe how much Atatürk resembled his mother,” said Şermin Yaşar, the creator of the museum.

She emphasized its role in celebrating Anatolian women and their vital contributions throughout history. Through the power of conceptual art, Yaşar aims to honor the legacy of motherhood and inspire dialogue about its significance in Turkish society.