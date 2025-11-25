Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

ANKARA
Türkiye has agreed with the World Bank to initiate work on a financing package worth up to $6 billion to expand the country's electricity transmission infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

In a social media post, Bayraktar said he reached an agreement with World Bank Europe and Central Asia Vice President Antonella Bassani to begin efforts on the package.

The financing will support high-voltage electricity transmission investments planned to achieve the 2035 target of 120,000 megawatts in wind and solar installed capacity, he explained.

Bayraktar added that their meeting also evaluated cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, nuclear and natural gas.

 

