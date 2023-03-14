Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

VIERSEN

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.

The national team, which included players Semih Saygıner and Tayfun Taşdemir, faced Sweden in the finals of the event held in the city of Viersen, Germany.

Saygıner won the match against Torbjörn Blomdahl with a score of 40-29, while Taşdemir defeated Michael Nilsson with the same score.

Türkiye achieved this success for the seventh time in total and became the champion for the third time in a row.