Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his government’s commitment to reducing inflation to single digits and battling against the high cost of living, stressing the importance of maintaining political stability to this end.

Erdoğan attended the 50th anniversary of the Hak-İş Confederation, a trade union that gathers tens of thousands of workers together, in Ankara on Nov. 18.

Congratulating the confederation’s half-century-long performance in not only securing a healthy labor order but also protecting Turkish democracy, Erdoğan stressed that the Hak-İş’s unideological stance has turned out to be its most important asset.

“The Hak-İş has played a key role in thwarting the attacks against our democracy in the past 50 years, especially in the past 23 years,” Erdoğan said, referring to the period under his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) administration.

The Hak-İş has also been active in extending help to those who are in need from Gaza to Somalia and especially after the devastating earthquake that killed 50,000 people in Türkiye’s southeastern Anatolia, the president recalled.

The confederation should also focus on bettering employer-worker relations and should stand against any move that could bring about “modern slavery,” Erdoğan stressed, recalling that his government has undertaken many reforms since it came to power on this very issue.

The president also underlined the importance of political stability in Türkiye, stressing that his uninterrupted 23-year-long rule has shown what this country can reach in a stable political environment.

On economy, Erdoğan admitted the difficulties, particularly the high cost of living due to high inflation.

“But we will continue to work to reduce inflation to single digits. We know we still have a long way to go but we have the commitment and patience to do so,” he added.