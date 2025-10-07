Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, covering Türkiye-Russia bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, affirming Türkiye's role in peace efforts.

According to a statement from the Presidency's Communications Directorate on social media platform X, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

He also stressed the need for diplomatic initiatives to gain momentum in order to achieve a fair and lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, affirming that Türkiye will continue its work toward peace.

During the call, Erdoğan congratulated Putin on his birthday.