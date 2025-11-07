Türkiye welcomes UN move to lift sanctions on Syrian president, interior minister

ANKARA

Syria's President Ahmad Al Sharaa heads to a bilateral meeting within the framework of the COP30 UN climate conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil on Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)

Türkiye on Friday welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s decision to delist Syrian President Ahmed Shara and Interior Minister Enes Hattab from its sanctions list.

“We welcome the U.N. Security Council Resolution No. 2799 (2025), which removes Syrian President Ahmed Shara and Interior Minister Enes Hattab from the relevant sanctions list,” Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We will continue to support this and similar steps aimed at remedying the negative legacy of the previous period on the current Syrian administration and its people, in this context, fully lifting sanctions, facilitating Syria's integration into the international community, and ensuring sustainable stability and development in the country," he added.

On Thursday, the U.N. Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.