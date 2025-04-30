Federal structure in Syria nothing beyond ‘pipe-dream’: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Calling Israel's attacks on Syrian territory an attempt to undermine the positive climate that began with a new government in Damascus, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Syria having a federal structure is nothing more than “a pipe dream” with no place in reality.

“As for the issue of a federal structure, it is nothing more than a pipe dream. It has no place in the reality of Syria. I advise them to make decisions that serve the stability of the region, rather than pursuing dreams of a federal administration in Syria that would pose a threat to the region,” Erdogan told reporters during his return flight from Rome.

“What Israel is doing is a provocation, and it is unacceptable. We will express our response in various ways to any attempt to drag our neighbor Syria into a new quagmire of instability. Our concern is not more conflict in the region, but more peace and stability,” he added.

The territorial integrity of Syria is “non-negotiable” for Türkiye, Erdogan said, adding that the Syrian government is also acting in the same sensitivity.

"We will not allow any faits accomplis in our region, nor will we permit any initiative that threatens or endangers the lasting stability of Syria and the regions,” he said.

Noting that Syrian officials have declared that no authority than the Damascus administration, and no armed groups other than the Syrian Army will be accepted in Syria, Erdogan said Ankara’s approach to border security is aligned with this as well.

"We will not allow any imposed structure just beyond our borders other than a united and indivisible Syria. The wisest course of action is for all groups to work for a unified Syria and to channel both their energy and strength toward that goal,” the Turkish president said.

Türkiye, Erdogan said, supports inclusive dialogue among all Syrian groups and calmly contribute to peace, guided by its long-standing state tradition.

"We are a country that believes many steps must be taken for Syria’s reconstruction and revival. We share a 910-kilometer border with Syria — this is not something that can be taken lightly,” he said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Syria with all the means at its disposal, Erdogan said, noting that some negative developments there show that even greater caution must be exercised.

Stressing that Israel is working to spread conflict, bloodshed, and suffering in the region, President Erdogan said: “It is gradually expanding the wave of violence and aggression that began in Gaza and other Palestinian cities. The blood they have spilled in Lebanon and the suffering they have inflicted on the Lebanese people are clear.

"The biggest risk there (Syria) is already clear: terrorist organizations. And the Syrian administration is already taking very secure steps in dealing with them."

Gaza ceasefire

Erdogan said that without pressure from the US, Israel has no intention of giving a guarantee for a lasting ceasefire. in the Gaza Strip.

“Previously, ceasefire and humanitarian aid were two closely linked issues for us. But now, hunger and poverty have reached such a critical level that there could be massive civilian casualties among Palestinians, even outside the direct conflict,” he said.

"So, while we haven't changed our approach, we are now placing greater emphasis on opening a humanitarian corridor alongside our calls for a ceasefire. Even if the parties continue their fighting, it is essential that the civilian population not be held hostage or deprived of their basic needs."

Israel has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza since October 2023. A ceasefire agreement took effect in January, but Tel Aviv abandoned it in March, resuming the attacks. It has also blocked humanitarian aid into the enclave since March 2.