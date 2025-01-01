Türkiye welcomes new year with sparkling events across nation

İSTANBUL

Scores of people have come together in squares and entertainment venues nationwide to joyfully bid farewell to 2024, ushering in the new year with renewed energy and fresh resolutions.

In the capital Ankara, people gathered in and around Kızılay Square, the city's most popular site, welcoming the first minutes of the new year with torches and sky lanterns.

After weeks of preparation, Kuğulu Park, one of the most famous locations in the province, emerged as another favored spot for locals looking to celebrate the New Year with fun and vibrant events.

In the metropolis of Istanbul, a large crowd welcomed the new year in Taksim Square and İstiklal Street, the hub of annual celebrations on the European side of the province.

In Nişantaşı, one of the busiest and most vibrant places in Istanbul, the new year was also greeted with great excitement. “I had a terrible year in 2024. There is an ongoing war but we now hope for peace and happiness in 2025,” said a citizen named İlker Demir.

Meltem Ceylan, another citizen, echoed a similar message. “I hope for a world where we can be more understanding of one another and come up with more progressive ideas. In particular, I long for a peaceful world and a bright, joyful future where no child will have to suffer or die."

Bağdat Street on the city’s Asian side, lined with celebrations and various entertainment events, also saw thousands of people ringing in the new year, with music filling the streets and creating a festive atmosphere.

In the western city of İzmir, while some residents celebrated the new year in the city’s renowned Alsancak’s Kordon, an iconic seafront promenade, others enjoyed music from the 1980s and 1990s at a major fair event with a DJ.

"The celebrations for the New Year are going really well," a resident named İlker Aydoğan stated. “I appreciate the organization. I hope the new year brings everyone joy, love and peace.”

One of Türkiye's major tourism hubs, the Central Anatolian region of Cappadocia, also hosted spectacular New Year's celebrations for both domestic and international visitors, with the underground entertainment centers carved into volcanic tuff attracting great attention. Another tourism hotspot, Aydın’s Kuşadası, ushered in 2025 with a street party including DJ performances.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya, a group of people welcomed the arrival of the new year by entering the sea, holding Turkish flags and conveying the message of peace to the whole world.

“This year, we continued the custom of ringing in the new year at sea. With our Turkish flag, we are communicating peace to the rest of the globe. I hope 2025 brings peace,” said a citizen named Nail Avcı.