Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

ANKARA
The Turkish intelligence sources have said that they warned Israel over planned operations targeting Hamas members within Türkiye’s borders, citing any attempt would result in "serious consequences.”

The warning came after Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security service, said that Israel has initiated plans to carry out assassinations targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestinian territories.

The remarks by Bar, aired late on Dec. 3 by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, echoed similar comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister last month.

“In every place, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Türkiye, in Qatar, everywhere,” Bar said in an audio recording. “It’ll take a few years, but we will be there to do it.”

In response to several media reports and statements by the Israeli official, Turkish intelligence sources stated that they have made “necessary warnings” to relevant parties regarding Israel's intention to target Hamas members living outside Palestine, including in Türkiye.

Ankara has also informed Israel that any contrary actions would have “serious consequences,” according to the sources.

The sources also emphasized that several international intelligence agencies had attempted unauthorized activities within Turkish borders in the past, all of which were thwarted.

They emphasized that Ankara will not permit any foreign intelligence service to conduct such operations on its borders.

Bar compared the mission to Israel’s operation to assassinate militants behind the 1972 killings of members of its Olympic team in Munich, Germany. Most of Hamas’ top leadership lives in exile, primarily in the Gulf state of Qatar, a key player in bringing about the recently expired truce between Israel and Hamas, and the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Israel’s Mossad spy agency has been accused of involvement in a series of assassinations overseas of Palestinian militants and Iranian nuclear scientists over the years.

