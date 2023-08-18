Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

ANKARA
Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

Türkiye warned Moscow to avoid further escalations after a Turkish-owned cargo vessel was attacked by the Russian navy last weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's office said on Aug. 17. 

"After the (Russian) intervention, our interlocutors in the Russian Federation were warned appropriately to avoid such attempts, which escalate tensions in the Black Sea," the Turkish presidency said.

The Şükrü Okan vessel was flying the flag of Palau when it was fired on by the Russian navy last Sunday.

Russian military personnel then boarded the ship to conduct an inspection, before letting it sail on toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail - the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.

The incident came during a spike in Black Sea region attacks that followed Russia's decision to withdraw from a landmark Ukrainian grain deal last month.

Türkiye helped broker the UN-backed agreement, using its good relations with both Moscow and Kiev to help strike the only major deal reached by the sides during the war.

 

"Even if the owner of the Şükrü Okan vessel is Turkish, the ship is not Turkish flagged," Erdoğan's office said.

"In international law, it is the 'flag state' that is more important than the name of the ship or the personality of its personal."

Palau is a Pacific archipelago whose flag is often used by shipping companies to freely access international ports.

Turkey, Ukraine,

TÜRKIYE Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

    Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

  2. Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

    Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

  3. Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

    Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

  4. Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

    Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

  5. Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

    Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara
Recommended
Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation
German street named after first Turkish female physician

German street named after first Turkish female physician
Germany leads in rejecting Turks visa applications

Germany leads in rejecting Turks' visa applications
Prague rejects Turkish embassys request for Atatürk statue

Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue
Türkiye backs Azerbaijans actions on Lachin corridor

Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor
Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal

Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal
WORLD Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

The head of Maui's emergency management agency -- who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina -- resigned Thursday.
ECONOMY Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

This year, landlords and tenants have filed tens of thousands of legal cases to resolve the disagreements and conflicts among them, overwhelming the country’s courts.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.