Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

ANKARA
Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

The National Security Council (MGK) has convened to evaluate critical political, military and economic developments pertaining to Türkiye's security, focusing primarily on issues such as terrorism and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Following the meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the council issued a comprehensive statement addressing issues ranging from counterterrorism efforts to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"The council was briefed on the operations carried out with determination, resolve and success at home and abroad against all kinds of threats and dangers against our national unity and solidarity and our survival, especially the terrorist organizations PKK, FETÖ and ISIL," read the statement.

"We will continue to confront all terrorist organizations and their affiliates, regardless of time and place, in accordance with our rights under international law."

Regarding regional stability, the council highlighted Türkiye's efforts to promote peace, including recent diplomatic engagements with Iraq to bolster joint initiatives to this end.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza also drew attention, with officials condemning Israel's actions and warning of the "repercussions on regional peace and security."

"Israel's continued massacres in Gaza will lead to an irreparable disruption of the peace and security environment and the delicate balances in the region and to the spread of conflicts," the statement said.

Furthermore, the council underscored the necessity of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace agreement to mitigate regional and global risks.

In addressing concerns about the Black Sea region, the council affirmed Türkiye's commitment to upholding the Montreux Convention of 1936, which regulates the passage of warships through the straits during times of conflict.

The clarifications followed recent allegations involving the transit of minehunter ships from the United Kingdom through Turkish waters to reach Ukrainian territory. Turkish defense officials have previously refuted claims of such permission being granted, dismissing reports as unsubstantiated.

The allegations first surfaced in Turkish media after being reported by Chinese outlets. According to the reports, Sandown-class minehunters, part of a U.K. donation to Ukraine, had allegedly transited the Bosphorus and reached Romanian territorial waters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

    Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city

6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine
US welcomes Erdoğans nod for Swedens NATO bid approval

US welcomes Erdoğan's nod for Sweden's NATO bid approval
TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain

TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain
Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader

Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿