Türkiye, Uzbekistan to hold security summit

Türkiye, Uzbekistan to hold security summit

ANKARA
Türkiye, Uzbekistan to hold security summit

Türkiye and Uzbekistan will hold a security summit with the participation of foreign and interior ministers as well as intelligence chiefs, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

This meeting which will focus on security, migration and counterterrorism issues will mark a first in Turkish-Uzbekistan ties, according to the sources.

In this frame, a senior delegation that includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın will visit Uzbekistan on Sept. 12.

They will meet with their counterparts while Fidan will be received by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Sources recalled that the ties between the two nations in all relevant fields have visibly improved under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev. This included security cooperation and institutional dialogue between foreign and interior ministries as well as intelligence services.

During the talks, the two countries’ officials will review the current state of political ties, economic cooperation and security, the sources said, underlining Türkiye’s wishes for a more institutional relationship with the central Asian country.

Türkiye and Uzbekistan had garnered the high-level strategic council in June 2004 and agreed to improve ties in economy, defense industry, energy, transportation, culture, education, irregular migration and terrorism. A total of 18 agreements were signed during the council meeting chaired by Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev.

The two delegations will discuss all these issues in talks in Uzbekistan.

They will also elaborate on the regional developments and cooperation in the context of international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
Erdoğan renews call for fair, lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan renews call for fair, lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war
Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye

Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye
Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation

Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation
Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts
EU seeks to reenergize relations with Türkiye, says commissioner

EU seeks to 'reenergize' relations with Türkiye, says commissioner
Türkiye’s top diplomat to attend Arab League meeting

Türkiye’s top diplomat to attend Arab League meeting
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿