Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

ADIYAMAN
Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

Türkiye has been using all its capacity in responding to the devastating earthquakes and healing the wounds of the millions of victims in 11 provinces in the southeastern Anatolian region, three ministers from the government have said, informing about preparations for the biggest post-disaster housing campaign.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu briefed the media about ongoing works in the quake-hit region in Adıyaman on Feb. 23.

The government and all the institutions exerted great effort to reach out to all the provinces hit by the earthquakes on Feb. 6 despite all the bad conditions, including freezing winter, Soylu said, repeating that no other country in the world alone can handle such a disaster caused by five massive earthquakes.

“Türkiye, with its people and state, is exerting great effort to repair the damage of this disaster,” he said, informing that almost all the cabinet members and senior bureaucrats continue to be present in the field since Feb. 6.

In Adıyaman, conditions are improving in terms of supplying water, electricity and natural gas as well as security, the minister stressed, “Our state has shown a strong will for providing security and no other problem has been witnessed. We have also realized our plans for building container cities. We are also working on how we can improve these conditions in the cities and villages.”

“We are here with all the capacity of our country. We will not leave here until everyone returns to his or her home and the traces of the earthquake is fully erased. We have a responsibility, and we believe we will accomplish it,” he suggested.

Minister Kurum, for his part, informed that the ministers and other officials came together in Adıyaman to work on plans for the reconstruction of the city while recovering the damage of the people.

“We will build permanent houses in one year as we promised. In Adıyaman, 20,980 buildings will urgently be demolished while 164,321 buildings are severely damaged,” he informed, stressing the plans for new residential areas are made in line with protecting the culture of the city.

“We have now launched the biggest post-disaster housing campaign in the history of our republic. Our understanding is to build earthquake-proof houses,” Kurum maintained, noting around 200,000 buildings will be erected.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Karaismailoğlu stressed that the government is working intensely to respond the disaster.

The need for tents is met and 73 percent of the tents are now occupied by the survivors, he informed, “As of tomorrow, life in container cities will begin [in Adıyaman]. We will build additional places as well,” he said. “We cannot bring back our losses, but we will turn these places into livable cities. We will not abandon here until we set the order back,” added the minister.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

    CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

  2. Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

    Türkiye uses all its capacity tackling quake disaster: Ministers

  3. Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

    Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

  4. Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

    Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

  5. Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

    Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
Recommended
CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas

CHP leader urges tents and water in quake-hit areas
Survivors hold on to life in tent cities

Survivors hold on to life in tent cities
Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
Markets also affected by earthquake, say analysts

Markets also affected by earthquake, say analysts
Volunteers establish platform to ‘retain Antakya’s culture’

Volunteers establish platform to ‘retain Antakya’s culture’
Local animal center named after late Mexican rescue dog

Local animal center named after late Mexican rescue dog
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

The Central Bank on Feb. 23 slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent from 9 percent as the country continues to reel from the aftermath of a devastating quake which affected millions of lives.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.