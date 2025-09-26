Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy

WASHINGTON

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.

As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the White House, the two countries initiated a process that will further deepen the two countries' deep-rooted and multidimensional partnership in the field of nuclear energy, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders," the minister stated.

He added: "I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period."

Bayraktar, speaking on CNN Türk, described the LNG component of energy deals as a boost to supply security.

"In terms of LNG, it will contribute to our supply security. With these long-term agreements at very competitive prices, we will also advance our goal of becoming an energy hub country and contribute to the energy supply security of our region," he said.

On nuclear energy, Bayraktar added: "We aim for cooperation in the establishment of nuclear power plants."