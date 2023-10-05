Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

ANKARA

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to initiate a dialogue program aimed at bolstering energy cooperation between Türkiye and the United States.

The dialogue, officially titled the Türkiye-U.S. Intergovernmental Energy and Climate Dialogue Program, is set to hold its inaugural meeting in November, Bayraktar said in a televised interview with private broadcaster NTV on Oct. 5.

The minister disclosed that discussions regarding the dialogue program had been ongoing for an extended period, highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's efforts in outlining Türkiye's five-year carbon-neutral targets to U.S. investors and financial institutions during his previous visits.

Bayraktar emphasized the enthusiastic interest shown by investors and financial circles in contributing to Türkiye's energy sector.

The minister anticipates the active involvement of U.S. investors and financial institutions in Türkiye as both direct investors and providers of financial support in the near future. "The dialogue program, starting next month, will serve as a platform where governments and companies can collaborate," he said.

The proposal for the dialogue program was initially introduced in 2021 during Bayraktar's diplomatic discussions in Washington, D.C., while he served as the deputy minister.

Additionally, Bayraktar revealed key updates on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin, built by Russia's state atomic energy company Rosatom.

The first reactor is slated for commissioning in October of next year, he informed.

Furthermore, the minister addressed ongoing negotiations concerning the transportation of Israeli natural gas to European countries via Türkiye. Bayraktar confirmed his upcoming visit to Israel next month, where he will engage in detailed discussions.