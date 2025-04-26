Türkiye, US reaffirm commitment to $100 bln trade goal

ANKARA
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Friday that his country is closely following the new U.S. trade policies and is ready to remain and work in close dialogue.

Bolat held a teleconference meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer "to further develop trade and economic relations between Türkiye and the United States."

"During the meeting, which was very productive, we congratulated both Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer for their new positions and emphasized our strong will to further advance the economic cooperation between the two countries," Bolat wrote on X.

He noted that they reaffirmed a readiness to realize the $100 billion trade volume target set previously by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We also expressed the goal of increasing mutual cooperation in many fields such as energy, and infrastructure, automotive, textile and apparel, agriculture, health, digital economy, chemistry," he said.

U.S. officials said they are aware of the critical importance of Türkiye as a trade and investment partner for the U.S., that they are ready to work together and are open to new ideas and proposals to cooperate in increasing the trade volume to develop partnerships in new areas.

"We plan to meet with Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer in person soon. Before this occasion, we, as the Trade Ministers of both countries, also agreed to hold the Trade and Investment Council meeting next month at the technical level between the Turkish Trade Ministry and the USTR. Türkiye and the U.S. will continue their efforts in cooperation to further increase our trade," added Bolat.

 

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
