Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of ISIL affiliates

ANKARA
Türkiye and the United States decided to take joint action on freezing the assets of five individuals and two legal persons identified as financing the ISIL, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Jan.5.

Further information on the matter can be obtained from a published decision by the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, said the statement.

Türkiye would “continue to take effective steps on countering terrorism financing and cooperate with its international partners on the issue,” it added.

The U.S. and Türkiye have disrupted ISIL’s ability to finance its operations by designating four individuals and two entities of an ISIL financial facilitation network, a statement by the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. designated members of the network pursuant to counterterrorism authorities that target terrorist groups and their supporters, it said, noting that concurrently, Turkish authorities have implemented an asset freeze against members of this network.

“The founder of the network, Brukan al-Khatuni; his two sons, Muhammad Abd Al Hamid and Umar Abd Al Hamid; and an ISIS financial facilitator, Lu’ay Jasim Hammadi al-Juburi, are being designated for providing support to the terrorist group,” the U.S. State Department said.

The four individuals facilitated money transfers to ISIL through their Türkiye-based financial entities, Wadi Alrrafidayn for Foodstuffs and Sham Express, both of which the U.S. also designated on Jan. 5, it added.

Wadi Alrrafidayn is designated for being controlled by Brukan al-Khatuni, Sham Express, set up to illegally transfer money on behalf of ISIL financial facilitators between Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq, is being designated for having assisted ISIL materially, the statement noted.

