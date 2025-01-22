Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation

ANKARA, Anadolu Agency

Türkiye and the U.S. are expected to focus on cooperating in trade, energy and defense industries, as well as investments, during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Last year, bilateral trade increased by nearly 50 percent compared to 2020, totaling a record $32.5 billion.

Türkiye aims to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade volume with the U.S., with Trump’s future policies and mutual visits expected to align relations with this target.

Mutual investments will also play a key role in the Türkiye-U.S. economic agenda in Trump’s second term. Over 2,000 firms in Türkiye hold U.S. capital.

Opportunities in transportation are expected to grow as well. Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is preparing to increase the number of U.S. destinations from 14 to 15 this spring.

Türkiye’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list and a decline in its credit default swap ratings are expected to boost the confidence of U.S. investors.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said in December that the ministry expects a reduction in customs duties for the textile sector and the removal of restrictions on steel exports.

Türkiye and the U.S. are also expected to step up efforts to increase cooperation in energy and mining. The U.S.-Türkiye Energy and Climate Dialogue, launched last year, aims to enhance cooperation in energy transformation and climate change.

American companies in the space and technology sectors are expected to collaborate on new projects and sign investment deals with Türkiye in the coming years.

The two countries also share the potential for increased cooperation in the defense industry. The U.S. is anticipated to review its decision on Türkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.