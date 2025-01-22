Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation

Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation

ANKARA, Anadolu Agency
Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation

Türkiye and the U.S. are expected to focus on cooperating in trade, energy and defense industries, as well as investments, during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Last year, bilateral trade increased by nearly 50 percent compared to 2020, totaling a record $32.5 billion.

Türkiye aims to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade volume with the U.S., with Trump’s future policies and mutual visits expected to align relations with this target.

Mutual investments will also play a key role in the Türkiye-U.S. economic agenda in Trump’s second term. Over 2,000 firms in Türkiye hold U.S. capital.

Opportunities in transportation are expected to grow as well. Flag carrier Turkish Airlines is preparing to increase the number of U.S. destinations from 14 to 15 this spring.

Türkiye’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list and a decline in its credit default swap ratings are expected to boost the confidence of U.S. investors.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said in December that the ministry expects a reduction in customs duties for the textile sector and the removal of restrictions on steel exports.

Türkiye and the U.S. are also expected to step up efforts to increase cooperation in energy and mining. The U.S.-Türkiye Energy and Climate Dialogue, launched last year, aims to enhance cooperation in energy transformation and climate change.

American companies in the space and technology sectors are expected to collaborate on new projects and sign investment deals with Türkiye in the coming years.

The two countries also share the potential for increased cooperation in the defense industry. The U.S. is anticipated to review its decision on Türkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye drafts its first climate law

    Türkiye drafts its first climate law

  2. EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

    EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

    Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

  4. 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

    40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

  5. Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

    Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
Recommended
40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders
Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis

South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis
Japans exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues

Japan's exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues
Trump push to drill, baby, drill may hit industry roadblock

Trump push to 'drill, baby, drill' may hit industry roadblock
Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time in 2024: Report

Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time in 2024: Report
Germanys crisis-hit economy casts shadow over election

Germany's crisis-hit economy casts shadow over election
WORLD Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”
ECONOMY 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿