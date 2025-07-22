Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged some Druze groups and the YPG not to try to divide Syria in line with the policies of Syria, making clear that Türkiye would intervene and disallow the fragmentation of its southern neighbor.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill, Foreign Minister Fidan responded to a question about the recent developments in southern Syria and Israeli military operations against the Damascus administration.

“Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in the region, is aiming at fragmenting Syria,” Foreign Minister Fidan said, stressing that this country’s objective is to see a Syria divided into four pieces.

“Israel wants to sabotage all the attempts for instating security, peace and stability in Syria. It wants to divide Syria. Netanyahu’s interest is dragging the Middle East into chaos. But, we, as the countries of the Middle East will not allow this,” the minister said.

Accusing Israel of pursuing a policy aimed at weakening its region and keeping it in chaos, Fidan said, Türkiye and other regional countries will never allow the fragmentation of Syria. A Druze group aligned with Israel and the YPG have mobilized in the past days, the Turkish foreign minister recalled, warning them of not trying to divide Syria.

“We warn: No any group should attempt to divide Syria. There is ongoing diplomacy. We are ready to engage but those who seek to resort to violence for dividing and destabilizing Syria will have to confront us. Türkiye will see all these attempts as a threat to its national security and intervene,” Foreign Minister Fidan told.

The YPG and the Damascus administration signed a memorandum of understanding in March for the latter’s integration with the new Syrian army but no concrete steps have been taken since.

Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s territorial integrity and unity, he said, adding its main objective is to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Stopping the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza has become the joint duty of humanity and international community, the foreign minister stressed, adding Ankara’s support to Palestine in all fronts will continue.