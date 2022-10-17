Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal

Senior officials from Türkiye and Ukraine have discussed the continuation of the grain deal that will allow the export of the latter’s wheat and other products to the world market for another four months.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Olexander Kubrakov met in Istanbul late on Oct. 16 and paid a visit to the Joint Coordination Center that controls the implementation of the grain deal through the Black Sea and the Turkish Straits.

“Some 345 ships have carried 7.7 million tons of wheat from the Ukrainian ports in the past three months. This is a very satisfactory result,” Akar told reports following the visit. Türkiye and the U.N. initiated separate agreements with Russia and Ukraine on July 22 for the resumption of grain export from the two warring sides to avoid a major global food crisis. The agreement will expire on Nov. 22 but can be extended if the two sides do not reject it.

The Ukrainian minister thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Akar for their role in making this agreement possible, saying, “The total amount of grain export is almost 8 million tons. We believe that this initiative should continue. We also see the link between the grain prices and this initiative.”

The deal does also stipulate the resumption of exports from Russia, but due to technical reasons, no shipment from the Russian ports could be possible. Ankara and Moscow are seeking ways to let it start as Russian consent is needed for the extension of the deal.

Historic job: Akar

Akar, for his part, described the joint work by officials from Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine in the coordination center as both historic and humanitarian. “We know that grain prices significantly decreased after the start of export. The two sides came together thanks to this initiative. Our wish is that this initiative will set a model for the resolution of other problems between the two countries,” he stated.

Türkiye is always in favor of the protection of stability and peace and respectful of the territorial integrity of its neighbors, Akar said, adding, “We continue the same policy in the most transparent way.”

He reiterated that Ankara will continue its initiatives for ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine in line with Erdoğan’s instruction.

The Turkish government will act in a balanced way that resulted in the establishment of the grain corridor and exchange of prisoners between the two countries, Akar said. “Our objective is to continue working to resolve this problem by peaceful means and methods as soon as possible, to reduce tension and to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need without causing any disruption.”

Türkiye has been mediating between Russia and Ukraine before and after the war broke out on Feb. 24 and convened the two sides’ foreign ministers and senior negotiators in Antalya and Istanbul, respectively. Erdoğan proposed to convene Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Türkiye under his mediation, but the escalation in the war prevented it.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

    IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

  2. US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

    US banks report solid results but warn of rising recession risk

  3. Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

    Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

  4. Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

    Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

  5. ‘Tutti Frutti’ list

    ‘Tutti Frutti’ list
Recommended
Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye accuses Greece of sharing misinformation on migrants

Türkiye accuses Greece of sharing misinformation on migrants

Defense minister says he urged Greek counterpart for dialogue

Defense minister says he urged Greek counterpart for dialogue
Ankara aims swift conclusion of the F-16 sale from US

Ankara aims swift conclusion of the F-16 sale from US
Türkiye, Russia take steps to create energy hub in Thrace

Türkiye, Russia take steps to create energy hub in Thrace
Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria

Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached a tentative agreement to unblock a $1.9 billion loan as the North African country faces grave economic and political challenges.

SPORTS Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.